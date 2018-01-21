Sunday transfer gossip: Leeds bid rejected | Boro look to Scotland | Town linked to Italy

Here is the latest transfer gossip from the weekend regarding Yorkshire clubs.

Leeds United are said to have had a £4m bid rejected for West Bromwich Albion forward Tyler Roberts, 19, who is out of contract in the summer and who is also wanted by Glasgow Rangers and Marseille.

Rotherham's Richard Wood: Wanted by Spireites.

Middlesbrough are vying with Glasgow clubs Celtic and Rangers for Hibernian midfielder John McGinn.

With Adam Forshaw having left Boro in a £4.5m move to Leeds last week, Tony Pulis is looking to strengthen and the combative McGinn could fit the bill, although the manager says he is interested in loan signings rather than permanent deals at this stage.

Although Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner has said the cheque-book is closed, the Premier League club have been linked with a move for Chievo Verona 21-year-old Belgium-born midfielder Samuel Bastien, who is also interesting Bournemouth.

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne has no intention of losing central defender Richard Wood to Chesterfield.

John McGinn: Interesting Middlesbrough.

Speaking after Saturday’s win against Portsmouth, Warne said: “I have not spoken of him going to Chesterfield. Woody loves it here even more so now that Frecks (Frecklington) has left as he is my senior player in the squad. He brings that experience and bit of calmness and sometimes you need a bit of experience. Woody is playing really well, making all the right decisions and is a big part of our platform which helps us to go forward. I can’t guarantee it but I can’t see him leaving.”

Of his own strengthening plans, Warne said: “I am close on lots of things but I would be amazed if I got someone in on Monday and get the paperwork done for them to be involved on Tuesday (v Bradford). Then I have 10 days to get bodies in. I am not obsessed with getting people in. I am a realist but I am hoping to get two new faces really.”