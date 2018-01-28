Sunday transfer gossip: Middlesbrough want Bradford striker | Leeds could go Posh | Hands off Bowen say Hull

THE January transfer window closes this week and several Yorkshire clubs are planning late moves to bolster their squads.

Middlesbrough are preparing a bid for both New York City winger Jack Harrison and Bradford City striker Charlie Wyke.

Hands off: Hull City's Jarrod Bowen, having his shot saved by Forest's Jordan Smith in the FA Cup, is not for sale. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Bantams frontman Wyke began in the youth ranks at home-town Boro and it is believed he has a £250,000 release clause in his contract.

However, with several Championship clubs chasing his services, it may take a bid in the region of the £5m City chief Stuart McCall values the 12-goal striker at for anyone to land him.

Harrison’s MLS club value him at £6m and the England Under-21 player is also wanted by Newcastle United and home-town Stoke City.

Boro chief Tony Pulis is also said to be keen on signing QPR midfielder Jordan Cousins, 23, for £1m even though injuries have restricted him to just seven appearances in the Championship this season.

Leeds United goalkeeper Andy Lonergan: Could be on his way.

Leeds United continue to be linked to striker Jack Marriott.

The 23-year-old is valued at around £6m by League One Peterborough United, having scored 18 goals in 28 games this season.

Leeds may also sign Liverpool custodian Adam Bogdan on loan if Andy Lonergan joins Sunderland this week.

Hull City chief Nigel Adkins has said that 21-year-old top prospect Jarrod Bowen, who scored as the Tigers reached the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest, is not for sale despite plenty of interest from Premier League and fellow Championship clubs.

Ther Tigers remain in the hunt for Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna, who have rejected a third bid of around £700,000.

Aston Villa are also showing interest and Aberdeen may now decide to sell the 21-year-old after capturing Mikey Devlin from Hamilton, even though he is currently injured.

Rotherham United central defender Richard Wood, 32, has signed for another 18 months after speculation linking him with a move to Chesterfield, where he once had a spell on loan.

Doncaster Rovers forward Will Longbottom, 19, has signed a two-and-a-half year contract with the club and goalkeeper Ross Etheridge, 23, has had his contract cancelled by mutual consent.