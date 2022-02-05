Sunderland 0 Doncaster Rovers 2: Gary McSheffrey's side stun Black Cats to boost survival chances

Almost 40,000 fans had packed out the Stadium of Light to welcome Defoe back, but by the time he was introduced with just under 20 minutes to play the damage was already done.

It was a quite staggering result for Rovers, who had been rooted to the bottom of the table and staring down the barrel of relegation to League Two before kick-off.

Managerless Sunderland looked short of ideas in an insipid first half, with debutant Reo Griffiths and experienced campaigner Tommy Rowe firing Doncaster into a 2-0 lead at the break.

BIG WIN: Doncaster Rovers' goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell celebrates after the final whistle at the Stadium of Light. Picture: PA Wire.

There was major controversy midway through the second half when Ross Stewart looked to have reduced the deficit with a back-post header, but the officials ruled Jonathan Mitchell had clawed the ball clear and waved play on, to widespread bewilderment.