Sunderland v Doncaster Rovers: Stadium of Light trip should fire ambitions, says Grant McCann

DONCASTER ROVERS manager Grant McCann has urged his side to use today’s trip to Sunderland as inspiration to be in the Championship next season.

A bumper holiday crowd is expected at the Stadium of Light for the game between the sides sitting third and sixth in the table.

“It is where we want to be,” said McCann ahead of the tea-time trip to the North East.

“These are the sort of stadiums you want to be playing in, week in and week out. You only manage that if you get promoted to the Championship.

“That has been our remit from day one. We want to go to stadiums with 38-40,000 fans there. It would happen at home, too. We would fill this place every week in the Championship.”

Rovers head to Wearside with a five-point cushion on the chasing pack in the race for sixth place, albeit with nearest rivals Peterborough United having a game in hand.

McCann’s side will kick off later than Posh in both their Easter holiday fixtures, the game with Accrington Stanley at the Keepmoat Stadium having been put back to Tuesday – 24 hours after Darren Ferguson’s men host Sunderland.

“Easter is a big period,” he added. “If you can pick up maximum points, it puts you in a tremendous position.”

Last six games: Sunderland WDWWDL, Doncaster Rovers DLWWWW.

Referee: A Woolmer (Northamptonshire).

Last time: Sunderland 3 Doncaster Rovers 1; January 1, 1988; Division Three.