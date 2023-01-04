Michael Carrick wants more from his Middlesbrough side after they started 2023 with a Championship victory over Birmingham City.

The league pauses this weekend as sides from across English football turn their attentions to the FA Cup, with Boro moving into the play-off places after an impressive start for Carrick at the Riverside Stadium.

“It’s never enough, we said that at half-time and after the game. I’m really proud of the lads but it’s never enough,” he insisted after the 3-1 win in Birmingham.

“We have to keep pushing and there is half the season to go. I’m enjoying it, it’s a great place for me to be every day. We have great spirit and we have to keep building on that.

“You can look both ways at the table because there’s not much there. You have to see it in a positive way but there’s no point looking at the league just yet, nothing’s finished. Now it seems like it’s compacted even more, we see that as an opportunity.”

Sheffield United remain on course for an automatic promotion spot after John Egan struck deep into stoppage time to earn a point for the Blades against QPR – it keeps them well in front of third place with Blackburn Rovers trailing Paul Heckingbottom’s men by nine points.

Following the latest round of Championship action, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted every team’s final points tally to forecast how the final table will look...

