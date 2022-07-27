Supercomputer predicts how Championship promotion race will unfold for Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Huddersfield Town, Burnley, West Brom, Norwich City and Watford ahead of opening day

The Terriers missed out on promotion last term as they lost to Nottingham Forest in the Championship play-off final while Burnley were relegated from the Premier League.

Huddersfield's chances of competing for promotion have been hampered by the departure of head coach Carlos Corberan and Forest's double swoop for Lewis O'Brien and Harry Toffolo.

Middlesbrough and Sheffield United are being tipped for a run at promotion to the top flight as they begin their campaigns against West Brom and Watford respectively.

The Blades were knocked out of the play-off semi-finals last season while Boro finished seventh, just missing out on the top six.

Yorkshire's other second-tier representatives in Hull City and Rotherham United kick off their seasons against Bristol City and Swansea City.

Ahead of the upcoming campaign, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers to give every team's probability of winning the league, being promoted and being relegated.

With an explanation of how the model works HERE, here's where data experts are tipping every team to finish and how many points they will get in the Championship next season...

1. 24th: Rotherham United - 48 points End of season probabilities - Relegation: 35%. Promotion: 1%. Championship title: <1%. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. 23rd: Wigan Athletic - 50 points End of season probabilities - Relegation: 31%. Promotion: 2%. Championship title: <1%. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. 22nd: Reading - 53 points End of season probabilities - Relegation: 24%. Promotion: 3%. Championship title: <1%. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. 21st: Hull City - 54 points End of season probabilities - Relegation: 23%. Promotion: 3%. Championship title: <1%. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales