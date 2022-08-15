Supercomputer predicts how Championship promotion race will unfold for Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Watford, Norwich City, Burnley, West Brom, Hull City and Huddersfield Town

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackburn Rovers remain the only side to have a 100 per cent record after beating West Brom 2-1 on Sunday afternoon.

Watford are level on points with Hull after three games while the rest of the top six is made up by Millwall, Cardiff City and Sunderland.

It will be a number of weeks before the table begins to take a more solid shape with Preston, Rotherham United and Sheffield United sitting just outside the play-off places.

It has not been an ideal start for Middlesbrough, who are yet to win in their first three games. They have drawn at home to West Brom and the Blades while losing at QPR in the opening month of the season.

Huddersfield Town eased the tension around the John Smith's Stadium with a fine 3-1 victory over Stoke City on Saturday. Coventry, Bristol City and Norwich have had the worst starts, with the trio picking up just one point from their first three games.

Following the latest round of action, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers to give every team's probability of winning the league, being promoted and being relegated.

With an explanation of how the model works HERE, here's where data experts are tipping every team to finish and how many points they will get in the Championship this season...

Sheffield United player Sander Berge shoots to score the opening goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Middlesbrough and Sheffield United at Riverside Stadium on August 14, 2022 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

1. Watford - 84 points. (End of season probabilities - Promotion: 46%. Relegation <1%).

2. Norwich City - 78 points (End of season probabilities - Promotion: 36%. Relegation 1%).

3. Sheffield United - 77 points (End of season probabilities - Promotion: 33%. Relegation 1%).

4. West Brom - 77 points (End of season probabilities - Promotion: 32%. Relegation 1%).

5. Burnley - 77 points (End of season probabilities - Promotion: 30%. Relegation 1%).

6. Blackburn Rovers - 70 points (End of season probabilities - Promotion: 16%. Relegation 3%).

7. Middlesbrough - 67 points (End of season probabilities - Promotion: 15%. Relegation 5%).

8. Millwall - 66 points (End of season probabilities - Promotion: 12%. Relegation 6%).

9. Preston North End - 64 points (End of season probabilities - Promotion: 11%. Relegation 7%).

10. Stoke City - 63 points (End of season probabilities - Promotion: 9%. Relegation 9%).

11. Coventry City - 61 points (End of season probabilities - Promotion: 8%. Relegation 10%).

12. Cardiff City - 61 points (End of season probabilities - Promotion: 7%. Relegation 10%).

13. QPR - 61 points (End of season probabilities - Promotion: 7%. Relegation 11%).

14. Luton Town - 60 points (End of season probabilities - Promotion: 7%. Relegation 12%).

15. Swansea City - 58 points (End of season probabilities - Promotion: 5%. Relegation 14%).

16. Hull City - 58 points (End of season probabilities - Promotion: 4%. Relegation 14%).

17. Huddersfield Town - 57 points (End of season probabilities - Promotion: 4%. Relegation 17%).

18. Sunderland - 55 points (End of season probabilities - Promotion: 4%. Relegation 19%).

19. Birmingham City - 54 points (End of season probabilities - Promotion: 3%. Relegation 22%).

20. Bristol City - 53 points (End of season probabilities - Promotion: 3%. Relegation 23%).

21. Blackpool - 52 points (End of season probabilities - Promotion: 2%. Relegation 26%).

22. Rotherham United - 51 points (End of season probabilities - Promotion: 2%. Relegation 27%).

23. Wigan Athletic - 51 points (End of season probabilities - Promotion: 2%. Relegation 28%).