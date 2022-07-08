Supercomputer predicts how Championship promotion race will unfold for Sheffield United, West Brom, Huddersfield Town, Middlesbrough, Burnley and Norwich after latest transfer activity

The Spaniard, 39, stepped down as head coach less than six weeks since Town’s Championship play-off final against Nottingham Forest and just 22 days before the club start the 2022-23 season at home to Burnley.

First-team coach Schofield, promoted to work with the first team as professional development coach and to head up the club’s new B team shortly after Corberan’s arrival in July 2020, has now been handed the reins.

Questioned on whether it is a full-time appointment, Bromby said: “100 per cent. That was always the plan. Danny is appointed as head coach and that’s something we’re really excited about.

“The difference between the two is not much, (with a similar philosophy. They are really aligned with what the club want – a young manager, emerging head coach, someone we can develop and progress. Our plan doesn’t change.

“He (Schofield) has more experience than Carlos had when he first came because he’s had a playing career and more experience in England, so we feel we’re in a really strong position."

