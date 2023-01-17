Darren Moore was delighted his Sheffield Wednesday side put their FA Cup giant-killing behind them to beat Wycombe 1-0 at Adams Park last weekend.

The League One title-chasers are four points clear of third-place Ipswich thanks to Will Vaulks’ first-half wonder strike. The Owls extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 19 with their seventh clean sheet in nine league games.

And after Wednesday stunned Newcastle 2-1 last weekend, Moore could not have been prouder of the visitors’ mature defensive display.

“We came here to keep the run going and I’m pleased with the boys because after last week’s cup heroics it’s very easy to get distracted,” said Moore.

“But we spoke about it on Monday morning, getting our feet back on the floor, making sure we continue the work we were doing and I’m pleased that they’ve done that today.”

Elsewhere, Barnsley manager Michael Duff was critical of his side’s finishing after they suffered a 2-0 League One defeat at Charlton. The Tykes had taken 19 points from a possible 21 but have now suffered back-to-back league losses.

Charlton were fortunate to be leading at the interval, winger Tyreece Campbell scoring his first senior goal as he fired a low effort past Bradley Collins at his near post. Substitute Macauley Bonne – signed on Thursday – was involved in the Addicks’ second. The striker’s scuffed shot rebounded off the inside of the left post for Crystal Palace loanee Jesurun Rak-Sakyi to convert.

Duff said: “We were good. We got done on a counter, probably with the first shot they had. The goalie will be disappointed. I don’t think many teams will come here this season – with the players they have got and recruited – and have as many chances. We’ve had 23 shots and 65 per cent of the ball, so it wasn’t pointless possession.”

Following the latest round of games, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final table will look come May...

