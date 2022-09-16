Supercomputer predicts where Sheffield United, Norwich City, Burnley, West Brom, Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Bristol City will finish in Championship promotion race

The Blades maintained their place at the top of the table with a last-gasp win at Swansea City on Tuesday night.

In Wednesday night’s fixtures, Teemu Pukki’s brace sealed Norwich City’s 3-2 win over Bristol City and ensured the Canaries stayed one point behind the Blades.

The striker nodded in the opener in the 11th minute and then slotted home his second 12 minutes later. Tommy Conway pulled a goal back for the Robins with a 44th-minute header.

Sheffield United are being tipped to go up as champions. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images.

But Josh Sargent rose highest to meet a Gabriel Sara corner and extend the hosts’ advantage after 65 minutes, with the visitors only able to add one more through substitute Antoine Semenyo.

Scott Hogan’s hat-trick made the difference in Birmingham’s 3-2 win at West Brom. The Republic of Ireland international got things going in the 14th minute after he latched onto a Juninho Bacuna through-ball and fired a strike into the bottom left corner.

But Jed Wallace cancelled it out with a right-footed shot from the centre of the box. It was not long before Hogan combined with Bacuna again to give the Blues the advantage and pulled his side further ahead with a strike from a tight angle after 71 minutes.

Dion Sanderson conceded a late penalty and Brandon Thomas-Asante delivered from the spot, but Birmingham held on.

Reading were beaten 3-0 by Sunderland, the hosts unable to find their form after Patrick Roberts scored twice in two minutes late in the first half. Jack Clarke sealed the win after the restart, finishing off a stunning team move.

Rotherham picked up three points and kept a clean sheet in their 3-0 victory over Blackpool. Chiedozie Ogbene nodded in the Millers’ first before Wes Harding and Georgie Kelly netted.

Second-half goals from Chris Willock and Stefan Johansen lifted QPR to a 2-0 victory at London rivals Millwall, while Coventry played out a 2-2 draw at Luton.

Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer scored equalisers for Coventry after Carlton Morris had twice put Luton ahead.

Following the latest round of games, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final Championship table will look. Using their ratings for each team, they simulate seasons thousands of times to produce their prediction for each side’s final points tally and league position.

With nine rounds of Championship action played, here’s who is predicted to win the title, get promoted, reach the play-offs and get relegated after 46 games…

FiveThirtyEight’s predicted Championship table