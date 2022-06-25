Supercomputer predicts where Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Portsmouth, Ipswich Town, Derby County, Bolton Wanderers and Peterborough United are tipped to finish after fixtures are released

Wednesday - who are being linked with Hull City forward Mallik Wilks - visit Fleetwood Town on Boxing Day and finish the season at home to managerless Derby County.

The Owls start 2023 with a home game against Cambridge United on January 1.

The first South Yorkshire derby with Barnsley at Hillsborough is set for Saturday September 3. The reverse fixture at Oakwell is scheduled for January 28, although that weekend is also designated as an FA Cup weekend.

Duff’s first home match in charge with the Tykes will be a sentimental one with his Reds side facing his old club Cheltenham Town at Oakwell on August 6. Duff makes his first return to Cheltenham for the reverse game on February 18.

Barnsley visit Accrington Stanley on Boxing Day and end 2022 with a home match against Fleetwood on December 29. The Reds start 2023 with a New Year’s Day home with Bolton Wanderers.

Ahead of the start of the season bookmakers have revealed the latest odds of each teams winning the League title next campaign - and we have looked at what it could mean for how the final table looks...

24th: Morecambe - 150/1 The Shrimps finished two points above the relegation zone last season.

23rd: Cambridge United - 150/1 Cambridge finished 14th in League One last term and enjoyed a shock win over Newcastle United in the FA Cup.

22nd: Accrington Stanley - 66/1 Accrington secured a top-half finish last campaign, finishing 12th with 61 points.

21st: Cheltenham Town - 66/1 The club are without a permanent manager after Michael Duff departed for Barnsley, with Russell Milton currently in interim charge.