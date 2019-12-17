Survival Huddersfield Town’s priority before attention can turn to higher aims, says Danny Cowley

Danny Cowley admits that his sole focus is guiding Huddersfield Town clear of the threat of back-to-back relegations.

With the halfway point of the Championship season approaching, the Terriers draw with Wigan Athletic on Saturday afternoon kept them four points clear of 22nd place.

Huddersfield Town's Alex Pritchard, right. Picture: Tony Johnson

If the objective of survival is achieved, the former Lincoln chief wants to make the club a competitive force in the division and has already targeted the areas he wants to bolster in the January transfer window.

“Here and now, the objective is survival and to stay in this division,” insisted Cowley.

“That will then allow us to move to our next objective which is to be a competitive Championship team.

“And we have to make good business decisions and good football decisions to allow that to happen.

“And that is what, collectively, we are all trying to do.”

Injury problems, coupled with what Cowley has previously described as an “unbalanced squad”, has forced Town into numerous formation shuffles and positional changes.

Midfielder Lewis O’Brien was deployed in a left-back role for the Terriers’ draw with Birmingham City last month, before picking up an injury of his own.

That forced Cowley into further tinkering and meant he didn’t have a left-footed player available for Huddersfield’s West Yorkshire Derby defeat against Leeds United.

Town did pick up a vital win at Charlton Athletic last week and Cowley said: “I have to credit the players because their flexibility and willingness to adapt has been excellent.

“It has allowed us to accumulate some points in what has been a difficult period.”

One player that Cowley hopes to have back at his disposal for this weekend’s clash at home to Nottingham Forest is midfielder Alex Pritchard.

The 26-year-old had returned to the side for Town’s home fixture with Birmingham before injuring his calf in the club’s next outing against Swansea City.

Cowley said: “We need Alex back fit, I have been manager of this football club for near on 90 days and I have only had him twice. I know Alex is desperate to play and we are desperate for him to play.”