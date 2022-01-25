Sutton United v Harrogate Town: Manager Simon Weaver and his players are eyeing another trip to Wembley

The Sulphurites have lost all three of their previous visits to Gander Green Lane, the most recent of which saw them edged out 1-0 in a League Two fixture that they dominated shortly before Christmas.

On this occasion, there are no points at stake down in South London, however the victors will find themselves just one more win away from a Wembley final.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’ve been there three times and lost by the finest of margins on each occasions,” Weaver said. “It’s been frustrating on the journey home from those games which were all winnable.

“So we have to make sure that we build from the solid platform of Saturday (a 3-0 win over Oldham) which saw all 11 players get behind the ball at times, defend as a team, but attack as a team too and be ruthless when the chances arise.”

Addressing the possibility of what would be a third Wembley appearance in as many seasons, the Harrogate chief added: “It would be unbelievable to get to Wembley again.

“It would be massive for our supporters above anything monetary that would be derived from a win. It’s two games away but you can feel it, it’s tangible, it’s something we’ll be so hungry for. It’s a massive game.”

Town expect midfielder Alex Pattison to return, however striker Aaron Martin will not be involved after it was announced last night that he has joined FC Halifax Town on loan.

Last six games: Sutton United DWDWWW ; Harrogate Town WLLWWL.

Referee: C Pollard (Suffolk).