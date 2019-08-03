Swansea City v Hull City – McCann hopes to inflict misery for hosts Swansea

GRANT McCANN could not resist a smile during the summer when informed where his reign as Hull City head coach would begin.

Not that the Tigers chief thinks today’s visit to Swansea City will be anything but a big test for his side.

Sunderland's George Honeyman is Hull's sixth signing of the summer. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Instead, the Northern Irishman was thinking back to 2006 and an opening day visit to the Liberty Stadium with Cheltenham Town in League One.

“Going to Swansea as a player was always difficult,” said McCann, who yesterday made Sunderland midfielder George Honeyman his sixth signing of the summer.

“I remember going there one year with Cheltenham and scoring the winner on the opening day of the season.

“I have got good memories of going there but it is a difficult place to go.

“We are under no illusions about that. They have got a very good manager (Steve Cooper) who has done well with the England team.

“It is good to see a young manager getting an opportunity in the Football League.

“But we will go there firmly focused on us.

“Yes, we will touch on where Swansea are good and where they could hurt us.

“But our focus is on us and how we will hurt them.”

Hull head to south Wales after a busy summer. The departure of Nigel Adkins and subsequent appointment of McCann means it has been all change once again at the KCOM Stadium.

Half a dozen more new faces have arrived to supplement a squad that may yet lose Markus Henriksen and Jarrod Bowen before the window closes on Thursday.

Honeyman, 24, is the latest of those half dozen signings, the midfielder having signed a three-year deal that includes a clause allowing the club to extend by a further 12 months.

Captain of Sunderland last season, he scored eight times as the North East club reached the League One play-off final.

“I am so happy to be a Hull City player,” said Honeyman. “It is a great club. It is a fresh challenge for me but I am looking forward to something new and exciting and I just can’t wait to get started now.”