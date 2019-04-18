Swansea City v Rotherham United – Paul Warne wary of Swans star

PAUL WARNE believes Rotherham United must stop arguably “the best player” in the Championship today.

Swansea City will be looking for revenge after being condemned to a harsh defeat at the New York Stadium in November.

Dan James, a big January transfer target for Leeds United only for the move to collapse at the 11th hour due to the Swans being unhappy at the payment plan, was hugely impressive that afternoon as two penalties from then loanee Ryan Manning clinched a 2-1 win for the Millers.

“Dan James is probably up there as the best player in the league,” said Warne, who is missing only striker Jamie Proctor for the trip to south Wales.

“Hence why Leeds were paying x-amount of millions for him in January.

“I was begging that (transfer) went through because I knew we had already played Leeds twice. But it wasn’t the case.

“Even against QPR last week, he came in for a bit of treatment but still played quite well. He was a real problem for us at this place.

“Some of our fans were giving our right-back a little bit of gip that day. I remember thinking, ‘I don’t think you realise just how good this lad is’.

“Now, a few months on, I think everyone appreciates what a good player he is.

“Swansea are a very, very good side. If you press them high up the pitch, they can play around you.”