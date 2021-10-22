Tuesday’s defeat to Hartlepool United was their first at Valley Parade in this season’s League Two, but they have only won once on their travels, a record that is undermining the Bantams’ promotion ambitions.

Their manager thinks the answer might be in playing a tighter style away from home, although, ironically, third-placed Swindon have found scoring goals much harder at the County Ground, where just five of their 18 in the league have come this term.

“It’s not easy going away from home these days and you have to sometimes play in a different way,” explained Adams.

Bradford City's Caolan Lavery: Set to continue comeback from the bench.

“The home team usually has a lot more opportunities and we just have to find a way of getting there.

“At home, you have to be on top of the game and take it to the opposition. Away from home, you can play in a slightly different way that allows you to pick off the opposition when they’re attacking. That’s something we’ll try and do.

“We probably need to win a bit uglier. We probably play an expansive way at home that sometimes you can’t do away from home.

“We just have to win in a better way.

“It comes down to character, it comes down to personnel. We have the players in the squad to change things around.”

Adams has the option of bringing captain Niall Canavan back into the centre of defence after two games as an unused substitute.