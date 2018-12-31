Team of the Season - See who have been Yorkshire’s star performers so far in 2018-19

THE NEW YEAR is nigh with the second half of the season upon us - and given that we have just reached the halfway point of a largely eventful 2018-19 campaign, it is high time that we compiled our Yorkshire Post Team of the Season ... thus far, of course.

As ever, many will beg to differ at our choices following strong seasons so far for several White Rose clubs, most notably Leeds United, Sheffield United, Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers. But the game is all about opinions. Check out who has made the cut below and share your own thoughts in the comments section below.