Team of the Week: A Bradford City takeover, as Leeds United and Hull City lead the line
TEAM of the week time in the Yorkshire Post and a healthy representation for Bradford City and Leeds United, along with Hull City.
Here goes with our selection, in a 3-4-1-2 formation. Do you agree or disagree?
1. GOALKEEPER
Marek Rodak (Rotherham United)'The Millers' custodian was the best of a bad bunch in the first half for the hosts on Saturday and produced another composed and reliable showing - making some key saves against visiting Reading.