Team of the Week: A Bradford City takeover, as Leeds United and Hull City lead the line

TEAM of the week time in the Yorkshire Post and a healthy representation for Bradford City and Leeds United, along with Hull City.

Here goes with our selection, in a 3-4-1-2 formation. Do you agree or disagree?

1. GOALKEEPER

Marek Rodak (Rotherham United)'The Millers' custodian was the best of a bad bunch in the first half for the hosts on Saturday and produced another composed and reliable showing - making some key saves against visiting Reading.
2. DEFENCE

Pontus Jansson (Leeds United).'Stood tall and won the air miles on a cold, wet afternoon in Bolton and continued his imposing recent form.
3. DEFENCE

Ethan Pinnock (Barnsley).'Enjoying a resounding season and was back to his best against League One leaders Pompey.
4. DEFENCE

Tommy Elphick (Hull City).'Authoritative and domineering for the Tigers and underlined his immense value to the amber and black cause - not for the first time.
