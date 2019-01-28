Team of the Week - Doncaster Rovers, Leeds United, Sheffield United and Barnsley dominate latest Yorkshire line-up DONCASTER ROVERS lead the way with three representatives in this week's Yorkshire Post Team of the Week - with Leeds United, Sheffield United and Barnsley posting two entries apiece. Here is our latest line-up - scroll through the gallery to see whether you agree with our chosen ones ... 1. Goalkeeper - Ian Lawlor Made a couple of key second-half saves with Saturday's FA Cup tie on a knife-edge, with the custodian helping Rovers achieve a piece of history. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Defence - Ben Williams (Barnsley) Produced an excellent display full of desire and proficiency to underline why he is so highly regarded by coaches at Oakwell. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. John Egan (Sheffield United) Stood tall in a key game in the Blades' season at Norwich and was an imposing presence at Carrow Road. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Paul Downing (Doncaster Rovers). Brought into provide defensive cover, the Blackburn Rovers loanee enjoyed a very impressive debut in the Cup cauldron against Oldham, which could not have gone much better. Cool and steady. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3