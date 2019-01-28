THE CHOSEN ONES: John Egan, Mateusz Klich and Ben Whiteman.

Team of the Week - Doncaster Rovers, Leeds United, Sheffield United and Barnsley dominate latest Yorkshire line-up

DONCASTER ROVERS lead the way with three representatives in this week's Yorkshire Post Team of the Week - with Leeds United, Sheffield United and Barnsley posting two entries apiece.

Here is our latest line-up - scroll through the gallery to see whether you agree with our chosen ones ...

1. Goalkeeper - Ian Lawlor

2. Defence - Ben Williams (Barnsley)

3. John Egan (Sheffield United)

4. Paul Downing (Doncaster Rovers).

