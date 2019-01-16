Team of the Week: Leeds United and Hull City dominate, plus Sheffield Wednesday's goalkeeper and Sheffield United's goalscorer
TEAM of the Week time in the Yorkshire Post - and the list of candidates from Leeds United, Hull City and Barnsley - and to a slightly lesser extent, Middlesbrough - was pretty impressive.
It made for some difficult choices, more especially in defence and midfield.
1. GOALKEEPER
Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday)'Comfortably of a best of a bad Owls bunch at the KCOM Stadium.'Granted, Westwood conceded a second-half penalty, but without his first-half heroics, Hull would have been out of sight at the interval. The sole Wednesday player to emerge with any credit on Saturday.
Jordy de Wijs (Hull City).'Excelling during Hull's golden return and his partnership with Reece Burke has been an eye-catching one in recent times. The former PSV player is coming on a ton and was dominant in the air and on the deck against Wednesday.