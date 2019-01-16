The latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Week

Team of the Week: Leeds United and Hull City dominate, plus Sheffield Wednesday's goalkeeper and Sheffield United's goalscorer

TEAM of the Week time in the Yorkshire Post - and the list of candidates from Leeds United, Hull City and Barnsley - and to a slightly lesser extent, Middlesbrough - was pretty impressive.

It made for some difficult choices, more especially in defence and midfield.

Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday)'Comfortably of a best of a bad Owls bunch at the KCOM Stadium.'Granted, Westwood conceded a second-half penalty, but without his first-half heroics, Hull would have been out of sight at the interval. The sole Wednesday player to emerge with any credit on Saturday.

1. GOALKEEPER

Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday)'Comfortably of a best of a bad Owls bunch at the KCOM Stadium.'Granted, Westwood conceded a second-half penalty, but without his first-half heroics, Hull would have been out of sight at the interval. The sole Wednesday player to emerge with any credit on Saturday.
Jonathan Gawthorpe
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Dimitri Cavare (Barnsley).'A constant thorn for Bradford City with his power, athleticism and energy on Saturday. One of Cavare's definite good days as he impressed both in defence and going forward.

2. DEFENCE

Dimitri Cavare (Barnsley).'A constant thorn for Bradford City with his power, athleticism and energy on Saturday. One of Cavare's definite good days as he impressed both in defence and going forward.
Jonathan Gawthorpe
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Liam Cooper (Leeds United).'Solid as a rock on his return to the first-team fray against Derby and marshalled his defence superbly and showed leadership aplenty.

3. DEFENCE

Liam Cooper (Leeds United).'Solid as a rock on his return to the first-team fray against Derby and marshalled his defence superbly and showed leadership aplenty.
PA
pa
Buy a Photo
Jordy de Wijs (Hull City).'Excelling during Hull's golden return and his partnership with Reece Burke has been an eye-catching one in recent times. The former PSV player is coming on a ton and was dominant in the air and on the deck against Wednesday.

4. DEFENCE

Jordy de Wijs (Hull City).'Excelling during Hull's golden return and his partnership with Reece Burke has been an eye-catching one in recent times. The former PSV player is coming on a ton and was dominant in the air and on the deck against Wednesday.
Jonathan Gawthorpe
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4