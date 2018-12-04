Team of the Week: Leeds United and Hull City players representing, as Barnsley stars make a case

Leeds United goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Sheffield United striker David McGoldrick both make it into this week's Team of the Week (Picture: Simon Hulme)
Leeds United goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Sheffield United striker David McGoldrick both make it into this week's Team of the Week (Picture: Simon Hulme)
0
Have your say

TEAM of the week time and a good week for Leeds United and Hull City - and a couple of contenders from Barnsley too.

Here it is in all its glory..