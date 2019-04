Here is our latest line-up in a 3-4-3 formation. Scroll through the pictures to see if you agree and post your own comments at the bottom.

1. Goalkeeper: Adam Davies (Barnsley). Beaten twice against Coventry, but without him, Barnsley would have suffered a first home defeat in just over a year and first in 20 matches. Made several vital saves.

2. Defence: Luke Ayling (Leeds United). Unquenchable, barnstorming performance going forward and scored a rare goal into the bargain against Millwall.

3. Jordy Wijs (Hull City). Helped the Tigers record a welcome clean sheet on the road at Ipswich and was solid and strong in his defensive duties throughout.

4. Dominic Iorfa (Sheffield Wednesday). Continued his impressive start to life with Wednesday with another assuring performance to help the back four register a shut-out at Stoke.

