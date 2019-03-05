Team of the Week - Leeds United lead way for White Rose XI with Hull and Barnsley
IT IS Team of the Week time once again and it has been a positive few days for the likes of Barnsley and Hull City - but in particular Leeds United.
Here is our latest line-up in a 4-1-4-1 formation, with Sheffield Wednesday, Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town also represented. Have a scroll through our gallery ...
1. Goalkeeper: Jonas Lossl (Huddersfield Town)
Made a couple of key saves at Brighton and after an outstanding performance at Newcastle, this was a decent follow-up.
jpimedia
2. Defence: Dimitri Cavare (Barnsley)
Domineering performance by the seaside at Southend. Power and purpose going forward and strong in the defensive realm, especially after Jacob Brown went off.
jpimedia
3. Michael Hector (Sheffield Wednesday)
Prominent on an evening for defenders in Monday's 131st Steel City derby. Underlined his growing importance to the Owls' cause.
jpimedia
4. Andy Butler (Doncaster Rovers)
Stayed strong and displayed all his experience when the pressure was on in a testing encounter against Charlton.
jpimedia
View more