Team of the Week: Leeds United's goalkeeper, Sheffield United's striker and Rotherham United's matchwinner part of our Magnificent XI SEVEN Yorkshire teams are represented in our latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Weekend, with Sheffield United leading the way with three representatives. Here's our latest line-up in a 3-4-3 formation. 1. GOALKEEPER Kiko Casilla (Leeds United).'The main reason why Leeds did not suffer a psychologically damaging heavy defeat at St Andrew's. Strong performance. Jonathan Gawthorpe jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. DEFENDER Michael Ihiekwe (Rotherham United).'Got on the scoresheet to crown his stirring renaissance, on a resounding afternoon when they claimed a first win over Nottingham Forest since 1956. Dean Atkins freelance Buy a Photo 3. DEFENDER Paudie O'Connor (Bradford City).'The Leeds United loanee kept John Marquis under lock and key and got under the skin of Doncaster's leading marksman. Bruce Rollinson jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. DEFENDER Tom Anderson (Doncaster Rovers).'Justified his return to the first-team side with a commanding defensive performance at Valley Parade. Jonathan Gawthorpe jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4