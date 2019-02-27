Team of the Week: Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday strikeforce, Middlebrough dominate the engine room A GOOD WEEK for Steel City rivals Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday, whose combined tally of players in our latest weekly Yorkshire Post Team of the Week line-up is five. Here is our latest XI from the weekend games and Tuesday's handful of fixtures. 1. GOALKEEPER Jonas Lossl (Huddersfield Town).'Stood between troubled Town and a real weekend battering at St James Park - with the Toon Army clapping him off at the end. Then a clean sheet against Wolves. PA pa Buy a Photo 2. DEFENCE Martin Cranie (Sheffield United)'The sort of squad player who all successful promotion aspirants need. Did not put a foot wrong at The Hawthorns on Saturday and set up the winning goal. SportImage freelance Buy a Photo 3. DEFENCE Dael Fry (Middlesbrough).'Dominant weekend defensive display against QPR from the highly-rated stopper, who has kicked on impressively this season. Jonathan Gawthorpe jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. DEFENCE Enda Stevens (Sheffield United).'Crowned the week which saw him pen fresh terms with a typically sound and reliable performance at West Brom. Alert and decisive. SportImage freelance Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4