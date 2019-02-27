High-flying Blades dominate

Team of the Week: Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday strikeforce, Middlebrough dominate the engine room

A GOOD WEEK for Steel City rivals Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday, whose combined tally of players in our latest weekly Yorkshire Post Team of the Week line-up is five.

Here is our latest XI from the weekend games and Tuesday's handful of fixtures.

Jonas Lossl (Huddersfield Town).'Stood between troubled Town and a real weekend battering at St James Park - with the Toon Army clapping him off at the end. Then a clean sheet against Wolves.

1. GOALKEEPER

Jonas Lossl (Huddersfield Town).'Stood between troubled Town and a real weekend battering at St James Park - with the Toon Army clapping him off at the end. Then a clean sheet against Wolves.
PA
pa
Buy a Photo
Martin Cranie (Sheffield United)'The sort of squad player who all successful promotion aspirants need. Did not put a foot wrong at The Hawthorns on Saturday and set up the winning goal.

2. DEFENCE

Martin Cranie (Sheffield United)'The sort of squad player who all successful promotion aspirants need. Did not put a foot wrong at The Hawthorns on Saturday and set up the winning goal.
SportImage
freelance
Buy a Photo
Dael Fry (Middlesbrough).'Dominant weekend defensive display against QPR from the highly-rated stopper, who has kicked on impressively this season.

3. DEFENCE

Dael Fry (Middlesbrough).'Dominant weekend defensive display against QPR from the highly-rated stopper, who has kicked on impressively this season.
Jonathan Gawthorpe
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Enda Stevens (Sheffield United).'Crowned the week which saw him pen fresh terms with a typically sound and reliable performance at West Brom. Alert and decisive.

4. DEFENCE

Enda Stevens (Sheffield United).'Crowned the week which saw him pen fresh terms with a typically sound and reliable performance at West Brom. Alert and decisive.
SportImage
freelance
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4