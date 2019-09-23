Team of the Week - Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers & Hull City prove winning combination for Yorkshire's latest line-up . Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say TEAM of the Week time in the Yorkshire Post, with the backbone provided by Sheffield United - and a decent week also for Hull City and Doncaster Rovers. Here is our latest line-up, in a 3-4-3 formation, have a scroll through and see if you agree. Outshone his opposite number Jordan Pickford and made a key second-half save to deny Moise Kean at Goodison. His handling was excellent and what he did, he did well. Continued his exemplary season with a dominant performance against Darren Ferguson's Peterborough United. Turned in an imperious performance at Everton and got in the way of absolutely everything. Outstanding. Picture: SportImage The Liverpudlian was not far behind Egan and was also authoritative and rock-solid. Picture: SportImage Opened up his box of tricks and was a zestful presence yet again. Helped himself to his third goal of the season too. Unflinching, energetic, dominant - in short, a typical Phillips performance against Derby. Scored his first goal in Tigers' colours to crown an impressive display for Hull at Luton. At the heart of everything good in a fine away-day for Grant McCann's side. Found the net for the first time for the Terriers with an excellent finish at West Brom. A rare bright spark in a rough season thus far for Huddersfield. A fine, old-fashioned wingman display from the loanee, whose pace unhinged Carlisle and had home supporters on the edge of their seats. More please. Saved the day for seemingly the umpteenth time from the bench for Wednesday - by grabbing a last-gasp leveller against Fulham. Derby man winds up Leeds fans, Whites star set to be dropped? Hull City force dressing room inquest - Championship winners and losers Any criticism of David McGoldrick is "ridiculous", insists Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder