Team of the Week - Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers & Hull City prove winning combination for Yorkshire's latest line-up

TEAM of the Week time in the Yorkshire Post, with the backbone provided by Sheffield United - and a decent week also for Hull City and Doncaster Rovers.

Here is our latest line-up, in a 3-4-3 formation, have a scroll through and see if you agree.

Outshone his opposite number Jordan Pickford and made a key second-half save to deny Moise Kean at Goodison. His handling was excellent and what he did, he did well.

Continued his exemplary season with a dominant performance against Darren Ferguson's Peterborough United.

Turned in an imperious performance at Everton and got in the way of absolutely everything. Outstanding. Picture: SportImage

The Liverpudlian was not far behind Egan and was also authoritative and rock-solid. Picture: SportImage

Opened up his box of tricks and was a zestful presence yet again. Helped himself to his third goal of the season too.

Unflinching, energetic, dominant - in short, a typical Phillips performance against Derby.

Scored his first goal in Tigers' colours to crown an impressive display for Hull at Luton. At the heart of everything good in a fine away-day for Grant McCann's side.

Found the net for the first time for the Terriers with an excellent finish at West Brom. A rare bright spark in a rough season thus far for Huddersfield.

A fine, old-fashioned wingman display from the loanee, whose pace unhinged Carlisle and had home supporters on the edge of their seats. More please.