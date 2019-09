NO wins for any Yorkshire club in the Premier League or EFL at the weekend maybe, but the cupboard was far from bare in putting together our latest YP Team of the Week.

Here it is in all its glory in a 3-4-3 formation, with five representatives from last week's XI getting the nod again.

Followed his sound performance against Reading with another reliable showing against Luton, even if he was beaten twice, the Liverpool loanee making a number of key saves.

Brought in from the cold and produced a performance of authority and showed leadership in an injury-hit and youthful Barnsley rearguard to ensure the Reds took a valuable point at Wigan.

Produced another strong display to indicate his importance to the Whites' cause and made a key first-half intervention to deny a certain goal. Looks classy, composed and fully in control.

Conceded a penalty, maybe - but other than that the Belgian-born stopper was faultless. In an imposing arena, De Wijs got his head on most things and made a number of key challenges at Millwall as Hull secured an important point.

Another determined display full of drive and intent. Bombed forward with regularity while attending to his defensive duties. Impressive start to the season.

McNair, above left, crowned an eye-catching opening month back in his favoured central midfield berth by helping to set up Boro's opener at Bristol City.

Pressed into service in a defensive midfield berth, the Sibbick stood tall and produced a disciplined and industrious performance in a time of need.

Produced an excellent display at Stamford Bridge, crowned by setting up Robinson for his goal. Has taken to the surroundings of the Premier League with aplomb.

Produced more than enough from the bench to suggest he can be a 'player' for the Millers in 2019-20. Quick, direct and with a final ball to match, the winger put in some quality deliveries against Tranmere.