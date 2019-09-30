Team of the Week - Sheffield Wednesday dominant in latest Yorkshire line-up
NOT the best weekend for Yorkshire clubs, but still a pretty decent Team of the Week, nevertheless.
It is dominated by Sheffield Wednesday, who have four representatives following their outstanding victory at Middlesbrough. Here's our latest line-up in a 3-5-2 formation.
1. Goalkeeper: Seny Dieng (Doncaster Rovers)
Produced a commanding performance at Coventry as Rovers claimed a very creditable point. The loanee was solid when called upon.
2. Defence: Tom Anderson (Doncaster Rovers)
Enjoying a fine season and continued his excellent form with an authoritative showing against Coventry. Commanding.
3. Jordy de Wijs (Hull City)
Another forceful contribution at both ends of the pitch from the stopper - whose powerful header looked like winning the game against Cardiff.
4. Dominic Iorfa (Sheffield Wednesday)
Found the net with an unstoppable header at the Riverside and enjoyed himself immensely. Another accomplished defensive contribution.
