Team of the Week – Sheffield Wednesday, Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City lead way in Yorkshire line-up

Who joins these three in this week's Yorkshire Team of the Week line-up?

Here’s the line-up, with Sheffield Wednesday leading the way with three representatives.

Goalkeeper: Pontus Dahlberg (Doncaster Rovers): Made a key save to deny Portsmouth’s Michael Jacobs at the Keepmoat Stadium and was the hero after saving a penalty from Shaun Williams to end Pompey’s 100 per cent record and secure a first point of the season for Rovers. Just gets the nod ahead of Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Lee Nicholls, Illan Meslier and Joe Lumley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defence: Dominic Iorfa (Sheffield Wednesday): A grand week for the fit-again and influential defender with a new contract following hot on the heels of a strong and resounding display amid the derby cauldron at Rotherham United.

PICKED: Sheffield Wednesday's Chey Dunkley makes a case for the defence this week. Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA

Chey Dunkley (Sheffield Wednesday): Stood tall on derby day in his first league start of the season - in the absence of Sam Hutchinson - to help the parsimonious Owls register their fifth successive clean sheet in all competitions at the start of the campaign in a 2-0 victory at the Millers.

Levi Colwill (Huddersfield Town): Produced an excellent early challenge to deny the Blades and was on message in his defensive duties and was bestowed with the bouquets at the death after pouncing to score a dramatic stoppage-time winner. A young player who people will be hearing a fair bit about in years’ to come.

Midfield: Massimo Luongo (Sheffield Wednesday): Tenacious and aggressive and showed what he brings to the table for Wednesday in a commanding display at Rotherham.

Ethan Galbraith (Doncaster Rovers): His promise has represented a bright spark in a tough start to the season for Rovers and the Manchester United loanee was impressive against Pompey.

YOU'RE IN: Bradford City striker Charles Vernam. Picture: James Williamson/Getty Images

Romal Palmer (Barnsley): Continued his love affair at QPR - the place where he made his league debut for the Reds - with another eye-catching performance, which underlined his importance to the Barnsley cause. Dovetailed well with Josh Benson and Callum Styles.

Alex Pattison (Harrogate Town): The summer recruit showed just why Simon Weaver was so keen to bring him to North Yorkshire with a two-goal haul to see off Barrow as Town recorded their first league victory of the League Two campaign.

Forwards: Charles Vernam (Bradford City): Unplayable in the second half in front of a packed away end as City continued the early season feel-good factor with a memorable win at Mansfield. Found the net and provided an assist.

Andy Cook (Bradford City): Some things are just written in the stars. Followed up his historic midweek hat-trick against Stevenage with a late winner against his former club - and fully underline the fact that if he is provided with good opportunities, he will score a fair few goals at League Two level.

STAND OUT: Barnsley midfielder Romal Palmer impressed during the 2-2 draw with QPR at Loftus Road. Picture: Jacques Feeney/Getty Images

Raphinha (Leeds United): Continued his penchant for high-quality contributions against Everton by treating himself to a third successive goal in consecutive games against the Toffees.

And what a delicious strike it was, a technically perfect, clinical and unerring curled finish to earn Leeds their first point of the Premier League campaign.

Manager: Carlos Corberan (Huddersfield Town)