HERE is The YP’s Team of the Week line-up for the first time in 2018 ... and time for another first, too.

Our first XI of 2018 features two brothers, in the shape of Huddersfield Town’s new loanee Terence Kongolo and his younger sibling Rodney, on loan at League One outfit Doncaster Rovers. Here is our line-up (formation: 4-2-3-1). Have a scroll down and feel free to agree or disagree in the comments section at the bottom.