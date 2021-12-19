A large number of goalkeepers released at the end of last season have not yet returned to the professional ranks but could any of them bolster some of Yorkshire's professional outfits?

It has been a frustrating campaign for a number of Yorkshire sides across the Premier League and three EFL divisions and a number of potential players remain available despite the transfer window being shut.

Sheffield Wednesday have been able to bring three players on board since the close of the window while the likes of Stoke City and Southampton have moved to strengthen their goalkeeping department.

Willy Caballero joined the Saints on a one-month deal while injury-hit Stoke handed a contract to goalkeeper Frank Fielding at the beginning of the month.

With many Yorkshire sides either needing to push themselves away from the relegation zone, or give their promotion hopes a boost, we have collated a list of all the free-agent goalkeepers currently available.

1. Keiren Westwood Keiren Westwood - A highly-experienced goalkeeper who remains a free agent after leaving Sheffield Wednesday in the summer. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Lee Camp Lee Camp - Another goalkeeper with plenty of experience, Camp has been without a club since leaving Swindon Town earlier this year. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Edward Ogbebor-Onaiwu Edward Ogbebor-Onaiwu - The ex-Wimbledon youth player most recently played in the Greek second tier but has been without a club since the summer. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Koke Vegas Koke Vegas - The 26-year-old has been on the market since leaving Levante at the end of August. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales