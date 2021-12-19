A large number of goalkeepers released at the end of last season have not yet returned to the professional ranks but could any of them bolster some of Yorkshire's professional outfits?
It has been a frustrating campaign for a number of Yorkshire sides across the Premier League and three EFL divisions and a number of potential players remain available despite the transfer window being shut.
Sheffield Wednesday have been able to bring three players on board since the close of the window while the likes of Stoke City and Southampton have moved to strengthen their goalkeeping department.
Willy Caballero joined the Saints on a one-month deal while injury-hit Stoke handed a contract to goalkeeper Frank Fielding at the beginning of the month.
With many Yorkshire sides either needing to push themselves away from the relegation zone, or give their promotion hopes a boost, we have collated a list of all the free-agent goalkeepers currently available.