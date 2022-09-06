The 11 free agent strikers from the Championship still without a club - including an ex-Leeds United hero, Burnley, Preston North End, Huddersfield Town, Luton Town, Middlesbrough and Cardiff City players

With teams unable to make transfers until the January window, some may look to the free agent market. Players can still be signed providing there is space available in their respective squads.

Here we run through the forwards released by Championship sides who are available with the transfer window shut…

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matej Vydra – The striker had tried to agree a new deal at Burnley after his contract expired but no breakthrough was made. He has spent the summer recovering from a ruptured cruciate knee ligament injury.

Aaron Lennon – The 35-year-old ex-Tottenham Hotspur and Everton winger stated his intent to continue playing after being released by Burnley.

Izzy Brown – The ex-Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday player left Preston North End after less than a season and without having played a single minute for the club.

Marc McNulty – The striker made just 13 appearances in four seasons at Reading, spending most of his time at the club out on loan.

Andy Carroll – The former Premier League striker was reportedly in talks with Club Brugge after his departure from West Brom but that proposed move came to nothing as he had a trail period with the club cancelled. He is now reportedly being eyed by Wolves after their attempts to sign Diego Costa were dashed by work permit issues.

Robert Snodgrass is available on a free transfer after leaving Luton Town. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Sammy Ameobi – The ex-Nottingham Forest player was released by Middlesbrough after just one year at the Riverside Stadium.

Fraizer Campbell – The 34-year-old made 92 appearances for his hometown club Huddersfield Town in three seasons before being released at the end of last campaign.

Robert Snodgrass – The 34-year-old ended last season with Luton Town after leaving West Brom in January. He made over 150 appearances for Leeds between 2008 and 2012 and scored 11 goals in 45 games for Hull. He had been linked with a move to Motherwell to last month.

Isaac Vassell – The 28-year-old was released by Cardiff as injury hampered his time at the club.

Fraizer Campbell is without a club after leaving Huddersfield Town. Picture: Ashley Allen/Getty Images.