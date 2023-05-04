The 13 best goalkeepers in the Championship including Sheffield United, Burnley, Millwall and Sunderland stars
The 2022/23 Championship campaign is nearing its end but the Golden Glove award is still up for grabs.
A vast array of stoppers have enjoyed stellar seasons and Coventry City’s Ben Wilson is currently in pole position for the award with the highest number of clean sheets in the second tier. However, there are two stoppers – one being a Yorkshire club’s first choice between the sticks – hot on his heels.
Both could match his tally if the Sky Blues stopper fails to keep a clean sheet on the final day of the Championship season. This gallery assesses the Championship’s best-performing goalkeepers by minutes per goal conceded, only considering goalkeepers with more than 20 outings this season and using data recorded by Transfermarkt.