The 13 free agent midfielders from the Championship yet to sign for new clubs - including players from Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Stoke City, West Brom and Blackburn Rovers

The 2022-23 EFL campaign gets underway at the end of this month and several players are uncertain where their future lies.

By Ben McKenna
Saturday, 2nd July 2022, 1:52 pm

Championship sides released a host of players at the conclusion of last season with a number of those still without a club as teams return for pre-season.

For some clubs, free agents can prove an attractive proposition as it takes away negations with another club and focuses only on agreeing terms with a player.

Huddersfield Town made good use of the free agent market last summer to reach the Championship play-off final while in League One Sheffield Wednesday haven't spent money on a player since 2020.

We have scoured the market to see the best free agent midfielders available who have been released by second-tier clubs.

Every available player has then been ranked by their market value, according to transfermarkt.co.uk data.

Take a look....

1. Carel Eiting

The 24-year-old returned to Huddersfield in January but has been released by the Terriers. Market value: £2.52m

Photo: Getty Images

2. Joe Allen

The Welsh midfielder has been linked with Huddersfield and Swansea after being released by Stoke City. Market value: £1.08m

Photo: Getty Images

3. Lukas Rupp

The 31-year-old has left Norwich after joining the club in January 2020. Market value: £1.08m.

Photo: Getty Images

4. Romaine Sawyers

The 30-year-old spent last season on loan at Stoke City before being released by parent club West Brom. He has been linked with a permanent switch to Stoke. Market value: £1.08m

Photo: Getty Images

