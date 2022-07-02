The 13 free agent midfielders from the Championship yet to sign for new clubs - including players from Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Stoke City, West Brom and Blackburn Rovers

Championship sides released a host of players at the conclusion of last season with a number of those still without a club as teams return for pre-season.

For some clubs, free agents can prove an attractive proposition as it takes away negations with another club and focuses only on agreeing terms with a player.

Huddersfield Town made good use of the free agent market last summer to reach the Championship play-off final while in League One Sheffield Wednesday haven't spent money on a player since 2020.

We have scoured the market to see the best free agent midfielders available who have been released by second-tier clubs.

Every available player has then been ranked by their market value, according to transfermarkt.co.uk data.

Take a look....

1. Carel Eiting The 24-year-old returned to Huddersfield in January but has been released by the Terriers. Market value: £2.52m

2. Joe Allen The Welsh midfielder has been linked with Huddersfield and Swansea after being released by Stoke City. Market value: £1.08m

3. Lukas Rupp The 31-year-old has left Norwich after joining the club in January 2020. Market value: £1.08m.

4. Romaine Sawyers The 30-year-old spent last season on loan at Stoke City before being released by parent club West Brom. He has been linked with a permanent switch to Stoke. Market value: £1.08m