James Milner

The 15 free agent ex-England internationals Leeds United could sign in the summer

407 caps, 58 goals, and an enormous amount of experience between them, there’s some potential bargains to be found for admirers of the Three Lions’ veterans.

Here's the ex-England internationals up for grabs when the transfer window opens...

Now here's a name you probably haven't heard in a while! Micah Richards is out of contract with Villa in the summer, after struggles with injury and fitness. Still, he's only 30, and there must be a manager out there who can get him back to his former self. (Photo credit:OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)

1. Micah Richards - Aston Villa

Everton legend Leighton Baines has been replaced by new signing Lucas Digne this season, and if the Toffees don't decide to extend his contract, he'll be out the door in June. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

2. Leighton Baines - Everton

He'll be a big miss at the KCOM Stadium next season, but Fraizer Campbell looks set to move on in the summer. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

3. Fraizer Campbell - Hull City

Some call him the Geordie Zlatan Ibrahimovic, others call him a bit of a liability. Anyway, injury plagued striker Andy Carroll is out of contract with the Hammers this summer. (Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)

4. Andy Carroll - West Ham United

