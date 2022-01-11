The stand-out name is Tottenham Hotspur's Hugo Lloris, who last month was linked with a move to French club Nice if he decided not to extend his stay in North London.

Southampton have a number of decisions to make when it comes to their goalkeeping department, with four of their stoppers due to be out of contract later this year.

Free agents can prove a good avenue for clubs to explore, as it removes the obstacle of agreeing terms with another club and focusses on an agreement between player and club.

And, given the impact of Covid-19 on finances, more clubs could opt to scour the free agent market this summer.

Middlesbrough signed free agent defender Neil Taylor late last year, with the 32-year-old featuring in wins over Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest in December.

Sheffield Wednesday have found free agents a useful method of bolstering their squad, with all of the Owls' additions in the summer either coming via loans, free agents or free transfers from other clubs.

Below, is every Premier League goalkeeper who is set to be out of contract in the summer - could they opt to make the step down to the EFL or find another Premier League club if they decide to move on? Only time will tell.

1. Hugo Lloris Hugo Lloris - The Frenchman is reportedly considering rejoining Nice in the summer, if he doesn't extend his contract in North London. He has been at Spurs since August 2012. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Alex McCarthy Alex McCarthy - The Southampton goalkeeper is reportedly expected to sign a new deal at the club, although his current contract is up this year. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Fraser Forster Fraser Forster - The 33-year-old reportedly turned down a "cut-price contract" offer from Southampton last summer, with his current deal expiring later this year. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Loris Karius Loris Karius - The goalkeeper is in the last year of his Liverpool contract, having not played for the club since 2018. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales