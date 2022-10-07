The 19 most valuable players in League One from Derby County, Barnsley, Portsmouth, Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town and Wycombe - gallery view

Derby County players take the top three spots in the division. Jason Knight leads the way with an estimated market value of £4.5m.

He is followed by Max Bird and Louie Sibley while Wycombe’s Alfie Mawson comes fourth in the list.

Yorkshire’s two League One clubs, Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday, have two players each in the top 19 while Portsmouth, Oxford United, Ipswich Town, Cheltenham Town and Peterborough United are also represented.

With 12 games played in the third tier, the table is beginning to take shape.

Plymouth Argyle are top of the league but have no players in the top 19. Sam Cosgrove, who scored their stoppage-time winner against Sheffield Wednesday in midweek, is their most valuable player with a market value of £900,000.

Ipswich Town occupy the second automatic promotion place, four points ahead of Wednesday in third. Portsmouth are five points adrift of the top two but do have two games in hand over all the sides above them.

Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers make up the current top six while Peterborough United and Derby County – both relegated from the Championship last season – sit seventh and eighth respectively.

1. Jason Knight (Derby County) Market value, estimated by transfermarkt: £4.5m. Photo: Nigel French Photo Sales

2. Max Bird (Derby County) Market value, estimated by transfermarkt: £3.6m. Photo: Nigel French Photo Sales

3. Louie Sibley (Derby County) Market value, estimated by transfermarkt: £2.7m. Photo: Nigel French Photo Sales

4. Alfie Mawson (Wycombe Wanderers) Market value, estimated by transfermarkt: £2.25m. Photo: Cameron Smith Photo Sales