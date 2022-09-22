Wrexham’s Elliot Lee is the top ranked player and the only worth more than £500,000, according to the website.

Notts County’s Ruben Rodrigues is third, at just over £400,000, while York City’s highest ranked player is Dan Pybus at £270,000.

It’s been an eventful start to the 2022/2023 National League, with Chesterfield currently battling it out for top spot with Wrexham after just nine games.

And as the table begins to take shape, a number of clubs are queueing up behind them with just five points separating Chesterfield at the top and Bromley in seventh.

Notts County sit fourth on 18 points, joint with Solihull Moors and Boreham Wood, who will both be looking to make it to the Football League for the first time after falling just short in recent seasons.

Wealdstone and Bromley sit just behind them on 16 points, with York City on 15 points and Barnet in ninth on 14 points.

1. Rúben Rodrigues (Notts County) £405,000

2. Elliot Lee (Wrexham) £540,000

3. Ousseynou Cissé (Eastleigh) £495,000

