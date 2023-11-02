All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

The 28 worst Barnsley players of all time - as voted for by the Oakwell faithful - gallery

Greats have graced the Oakwell turf over the years – but so have some duds.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 12:07 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 17:16 GMT

Legends have been moulded at Barnsley but the club has also showcased players who were not of the required standard to represent the Reds.

The Yorkshire Post asked Barnsley fans to nominate players they deemed to be among the worst to have ever played for the club.

Answers have allowed us to compile a list of players considered to be the club’s worst by fans.

Images were not available for the following players who received votes – Dave Regis, Fola Onibuje, Phil Gridelet, Moguel Mossto, Jamie Robinson, Tony Gaillmore, Will Ferry and Marciano Bruma.

Here are the rest of the players who received votes in no particular order.

The midfielder was released by the Reds after just four months at Oakwell.

1. Emmanuel Frimpong

The midfielder was released by the Reds after just four months at Oakwell. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The defender struggled with injury before his Barnsley contract was terminated.

2. Paul Gibbs

The defender struggled with injury before his Barnsley contract was terminated. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The defender spent two years at Oakwell before being frozen out.

3. Tom Kennedy

The defender spent two years at Oakwell before being frozen out. Photo: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Despite arriving with impressive pedigree, it did not work out for Oulare at Barnsley.

4. Obbi Oulare

Despite arriving with impressive pedigree, it did not work out for Oulare at Barnsley. Photo: VIRGINIE LEFOUR/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:OakwellBarnsleyLegendsYorkshire Post