Greats have graced the Oakwell turf over the years – but so have some duds.

Legends have been moulded at Barnsley but the club has also showcased players who were not of the required standard to represent the Reds.

The Yorkshire Post asked Barnsley fans to nominate players they deemed to be among the worst to have ever played for the club.

Answers have allowed us to compile a list of players considered to be the club’s worst by fans.

Here are the rest of the players who received votes in no particular order.

1 . Emmanuel Frimpong The midfielder was released by the Reds after just four months at Oakwell. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Paul Gibbs The defender struggled with injury before his Barnsley contract was terminated. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Tom Kennedy The defender spent two years at Oakwell before being frozen out. Photo: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images Photo Sales