Since it was founded in 1888, the top-tier of English football has been hotly contested, molding into the English Premier League that we love and follow today. Tallying up the final points total from each season since its founding, we have compiled an overall total for all 65 sides whom have taken part in the top division from 1888, in its various manifestations, taking the information from worldfootball.net

1. Glossop North End (65th) Points: 22

2. Leyton Orient (64th) Points: 27

3. Swindon Town (63rd) Points: 30

4. Barnsley FC (62nd) Points: 35

