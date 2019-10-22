The Danny Cowley effect: Hard work and confidence behind Huddersfield Town's revival, says Jaden Brown

Jaden Brown says hard work and confidence have been the secrets behind Huddersfield Town's upturn under Danny Cowley - and the manager plans on putting plenty of both into his left-back.

The Terriers entertain Middlesbrough on Wednesday unbeaten in four matches after a terrible run of form spanning relegation from the Premier League last season.

Cowley and his brother and assistant Nicky have been in charge for six games, and 20-year-old Brown has already seen a difference.

"He's been positive, really, and we've worked hard on and off the ball in training. It's important," said Brown, who has broken into the team under Cowley after joining from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer.

"Everything's positive with him. Even when we make mistakes on the pitch, he just tells us to work hard and I think that helps us out a lot."

Never was that better shown than after Tommy Elphick's mistake which saw Blackburn Rovers equalise at the weekend, then go into the lead, before being pulled back for a 2-2 draw.

"We came in at half-time and it was a more positive conversation," said Brown. "As a player it makes you feel good and makes the team feel good and we came out and flipped the game around."

Cowley's approach to Brown has been about getting to know the person and working on the minor details of the player.

"He's a lovely kid," said the former Lincoln City manager. "We've had some really good conversations around his family and his mum. You can almost see in their eyes what some boys' mums mean to them and I know he's making her very proud at the minutes, which is fantastic.

"We spent some time at Tottenham in the summer and they spoke well of him so we had a good understanding of him as a boy and a player before we came in.

"He's excellent in one-v-one moments, like all Tottenham boys are. He's still young so we're still trying to add to his game but he's thriving on the challenge.

"We're working very hard on the training pitch because we want him to find the consistency to be able to do this game-in game-out for a 46-game season which for young players is always the biggest challenge.

"This is almost the toughest moment for him because when the young boys do well it's how they then cope and to keep the humility. It's not just focus on matchdays, it's every single day.

"We're working on his throw-ins. We're trying to get him a little bit more distance and the one that skids into the No.9 which Nicky talks about all the time and his ability to select the right moment to throw, get back and be an option from the throw-in.

"He's a full-back, there'll be 40 throw-ins a match so he'll be taking somewhere around 15 and I see them as 15 passes."

Cowley's biggest decision on Wednesday will be whether to reward Juninho Bacuna with a start after scoring in his last three substitute appearances.

"Baca is probably not happy he's not starting but it's a good feeling when he comes on," said Brown. "He's as important as the players that started.

"It gives you a lot of confidence when you see good players come off the bench because you can give him the ball and he can do what he's good at."