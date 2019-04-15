The dates when Leeds United, Sheffield United, Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers COULD find themselves playing in the play-offs

THREE Yorkshire clubs could be in action on the same day in the play-offs after the Football League today confirmed the dates for this season’s promotion deciders.

Leeds United and Sheffield United are both chasing a place in the top two but should either miss out then they will be in semi-final first leg action on Saturday, May 11.

GOING UP? Jordan Williams has his shot saved by Doncaster's Marko Marosi. in their meeting at the Keepmoat last month. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The Championship double header will kick off at 12.30 and 5.15pm. The two clubs involved in the earlier clash will then meet in the second leg on Tuesday, May 14, kick-off 7.45pm. The other return leg will be 24 hours later.

Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers could also both be in action on May 11, though only if they meet in the play-off semi-finals.

The League One first legs will take place on May 11 (7.30pm) and May 12 (12.15), the respective return legs then being staged on Thursday, May 16 and Friday, May 17.

Wembley will host the finals weekend, with the climax coming with the Championship decider on Monday, May 27. League one is 24 hours earlier, while the League two final will be on Saturday, May 25. All are 3pm kick-offs.