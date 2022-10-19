So far, Northern Ireland international Corry Evans is the only Black Cats player to be suspended for his disciplinary record, as he missed last weekend’s win over Wigan Athletic after being booked five times.

Two Middlesbrough players – Isaiah Jones and Paddy McNair – have both been suspended this season due to hitting the five yellow card mark with Jones and Bristol City’s Alex Scott receiving the joint-most cautions this term with six each.

In total, 10 players have been yellow carded on five occasions this season, with Regan Slater of Hull City another player based in Yorkshire to hit that number.

Sheffield United, Rotherham United, Hull and Boro all make the top 10 when it comes to lack of discipline with 30 or more yellow cards each while a player each from the Blades and Middlesbrough has been sent off this season.

United’s sending off came in the aftermath of Saturday’s dramatic 3-3 draw against Blackpool as Wes Foderingham was dismissed for violent conduct. The club appealed the decision but it was rejected.

Norwich players have been carded just 16 times this campaign, although two of those were sending offs – the joint-most in the league.

Below we have put together every side’s disciplinary record to see which clubs have been the ‘dirtiest’ in the second tier this season.

Sheffield United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham is sent off by referee David Webb after the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane between Sheffield United and Blackpool. Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire

Championship disciplinary table – 2022/23