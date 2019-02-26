The funeral of Manchester United coach Eric Harrison as it happened

David Beckham and Gary Neville arrive at the funeral of Eric Harrison.
David Beckham and Gary Neville arrive at the funeral of Eric Harrison.
0
Have your say

Manchester United legends like David Beckham and Sir Alex Ferguson attended the funeral.

The Class of 92 players also paid tribute to the coaching legend.

The funeral of Eric Harrison will be held at Halifax Minster.

The funeral of Eric Harrison will be held at Halifax Minster.