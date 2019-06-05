The ins and outs and summer transfer window priorities for Yorkshire’s leading clubs

THE SUMMER transfer window is fully operational and here is the lowdown on where the priorities lie for Sheffield United, Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield Town, Middlesbrough, Barnsley, Hull City, Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United and Bradford City.

The deadline for Premier League and Championship clubs for all incoming permanent and loan registrations is at 5pm on Thursday, August 8. League One and League Two clubs will have until 5pm on Monday, September 2 to complete their business.