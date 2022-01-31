Clubs have until 11pm to get any more deals over the line with Yorkshire's Championship, League One and League Two sides all looking to bolster their options moving forward.
In the Premier League, it could be a quiet day at Leeds United unless any late departures force the Elland Road outfit into a deadline day move.
Deadline Day in Yorkshire
Last updated: Monday, 31 January, 2022, 07:35
- Yorkshire’s Championship clubs all looking to complete late deals
- It also promises to be a busy day across League One and League Two
- In the Premier League, it is currently set to be a quiet day at Leeds United but that could change if there are any outgoings
- The window will close at 11pm for English clubs
Injury blow forces Sheffield Wednesday into late move
Sheffield Wednesday may make late Deadline Day raid for a striker
Sheffield Wednesday could be forced into a transfer deadline day move for a striker over injury fears for top scorer Lee Gregory.
State of play in League One and League Two
Yorkshire’s five League One and League Two sides - Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United, Doncaster Rovers, Bradford City and Harrogate Town - could conclude some late deals today.
Just two days remain before the January transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday.
The latest from the Championship...
All of Yorkshire’s Championship sides are looking to get deals over the line today.
Here’s where Sheffield United, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Hull City and Middlesbrough stand on the final day of the January transfer window.
Just two days remain before the January transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday.
Welcome!
Good morning and welcome to The Yorkshire’s Post Deadline Day coverage. It promises to be a busy day across the White Rose County with a number of sides looking to complete late deals.
There could still be activity at all five of Yorkshire’s Championship clubs before the window shuts tonight, while the same applies for the clubs in League One and League Two.
Leeds United could be in for the quietist day with any incomings unlikely at this stage. However, that could change if a player was to make a departure late in the window.
Stay right here for the latest from across Yorkshire and beyond throughout deadline day!