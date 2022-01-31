Good morning and welcome to The Yorkshire’s Post Deadline Day coverage. It promises to be a busy day across the White Rose County with a number of sides looking to complete late deals.

There could still be activity at all five of Yorkshire’s Championship clubs before the window shuts tonight, while the same applies for the clubs in League One and League Two.

Leeds United could be in for the quietist day with any incomings unlikely at this stage. However, that could change if a player was to make a departure late in the window.