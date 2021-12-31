The story of the 2021-22 season so far for Yorkshire’s clubs - FootballTalk Podcast

From Leeds United in the Premier League, through Huddersfield Town, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Hull City and Barnsley in the Championship, into League One with Rotherham United and Doncaster Rovers and finishing with Harrogate Town and Bradford City in League Two ...

By YP Sport
Friday, 31st December 2021, 6:29 am

As we reach the turn of the year, it seems appropriate to take a closer look at Yorkshire’s leading clubs and where their respective campaigns currently stand.

The YP’s football writing team of Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to discuss the highs and lows so far for all 11 of our teams and what needs to happen from January 1 onwards for each of them to fulfil their 2021-22 aims.

Have a listen in via the video link above, let us know your thoughts on the matters discussed by posting in the comments section at the bottom.

