As we reach the turn of the year, it seems appropriate to take a closer look at Yorkshire’s leading clubs and where their respective campaigns currently stand.

The YP’s football writing team of Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to discuss the highs and lows so far for all 11 of our teams and what needs to happen from January 1 onwards for each of them to fulfil their 2021-22 aims.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Have a listen in via the video link above, let us know your thoughts on the matters discussed by posting in the comments section at the bottom.

.