The Verdict (video): Hull City and Leeds United both left crestfallen by draw

SEVEN days on from their now infamous unveiling of a calamitous new club crest, Leeds United will not be feeling particularly great this morning – and neither will Hull City for that matter.

Plenty of ridicule had been heaped upon the Whites after their new centenary club badge was made public, with the design – which has since been scrapped – quickly compared to a well-known indigestion medicine.

Last night’s scrappy encounter that got worse as the evening went on was pretty distasteful too as a derby spectacle, with a point not doing much for either side’s ambitions.

Leeds had endured more unwelcome fortune ahead of the game when an ankle injury to Matthew Pennington saw Conor Shaughnessy hastily promoted to the starting line-up – and then pick up a third-minute injury himself.

Hull did threaten on occasions, especially in the first half, but failed to hit the heights of their effervescent weekend performance against Nottingham Forest and drew a blank for the seventh time in eight Championship matches.

The pain will have been particularly felt by Fraizer Campbell, who spurned two excellent chances, one at the start and then towards the end of a tedious game.

Hull's Michael Dawson closes in on Leeds' Pierre-Michael Lasogga.. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Campbell fired wide of a gaping goal, in the incident which led to Shaughnessy exiting the fray, and was then denied by a point-blank save from Felix Wieldwald – one of the few impressive performers on show – in stoppage time.

At the other end, Leeds were devoid of attacking punch for long spells, with their pursuit of young West Brom teenage forward Tyler Roberts – who they are in advanced talks to sign for an initial £2.5m – likely to provide a badly-needed striking option.

Leeds still await their first victory of 2017, with their winless sequence in all competitions extending to six matches.

Another glaring statistic also got worse for Hull, with only goal difference keeping them out of the bottom three, with third-from-bottom having a game in hand.

Nigel Adkins’s side have not won in seven league matches since December 9, with crippling home league draws – this was their fourth on the spin, with three ending 0-0 – starting to become thoroughly irksome. The YP’s Leon Wobschall

Talk may have been rife regarding the witnessing of a rare ‘super blood blue moon’ lunar event in the skies tonight, but Hull and Leeds supporters were rather more intent on viewing something just as cherished 24 hours earlier: a league victory.

In the visitors’ case, managing to keep a full quota of players on the pitch will have also been a devout wish.

Such has been the way for Leeds of late that they saw another player prematurely depart just six minutes in although this time it was due to an untimely injury to add to their defensive angst rather than another costly dismissal.

Hull Citys Matt Dawson tangles with Leeds Uniteds Pierre-Michael Lasogga.

Pennington’s replacement Shaughnessy was stretchered off after crumbling in a heap after being bamboozled by Campbell, who should have intensified the visitors’ woes by putting the Tigers in front.

Stuart Dallas came on as a makeshift right-back, with Gaetano Berardi moving into the middle and, given the disruption, it was perhaps no surprise that Hull were on the front foot.

They saw plenty of the ball, with Campbell and Nouha Dicko causing problems, in particular, but the hosts could not forge a breakthrough.

After another disruptive half, Leeds – who handed a debut to Adam Forshaw – were entitled to be satisfied at the interval scoreline at least, despite creating next to nothing attacking-wise.

At the other end, the alert Wiedwald did well to turn away a fine half-volley from Dicko and also made a key block shortly before the break to deny Jarrod Bowen.

With another potent attacking outlet coming on at the start of the second half in Kamil Grosicki, Leeds were not afforded too much respite, although they would have been encouraged by Hull’s poor final option.

Leeds' Ezgjan Alioski avoids a challenge from Hull's Ondrej Mazuch at the KCOM Stadium. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Some unconvincing home finishing also kept Leeds in the hunt, with Dicko somehow nodding the ball onto the roof of the net when it looked easier to score following Grosicki’s centre.

Play proceeded to become somewhat scrappy, which suited Leeds, who almost nicked a shock opener midway through the half when a fine curler from the hitherto anonymous Pierre-Michel Lasogga flashed just wide.

While being far from free-flowing, Leeds conjured a couple of semi-dangerous moments late on as Hull ran out of ideas, with Ezgjan Alioski failing to connect when well placed then firing over.

Hull City: McGregor; Tomori, Dawson, Mazuch (Hector 69), Aina; Bowen, Henriksen (Grosicki 45), Larsson, Irvine; Campbell, Dicko (Keane 72). Unused substitutes: Marshall, Toral, Evandro, Clark.

Leeds United: Wiedwald; Berardi, Shaughnessy (Dallas 6), Jansson, De Bock; Forshaw, Vieira, Alioski (Sacko 86), Roofe (Cibicki 90), Hernandez; Lasogga. Unused substitutes: Lonergan, Anita, Romario Vieira, Pearce.

Referee: T Harrington (Cleveland).