This is how the Championship table will look at the end of the season according to Football Manager

Football Manager 2019 have simulated the remainder of the campaign... click and scroll through the photos to see what they've predicted!

1. 24th - Ipswich Town Final points tally: 28 Getty Buy a Photo

2. 23rd - Bolton Wanderers Final points tally: 34 Getty Buy a Photo

3. 22nd - Rotherham United Final points tally: 37 jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. 21st - Wigan Final points tally: 46 jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more