This is Huddersfield Town's odds to be RELEGATED from the Championship next season - compared to Derby County, Bristol City and Birmingham
With the Championship kicking off this weekend, the bookmakers have installed their favourites for relegation. How do they expect Huddersfield Town to fare this season?
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 4:02 pm
Huddersfield Town disappointed last season, narrowly avoiding relegation with a 20th place finish – six points from the bottom three.
The Terriers will be hoping to improve on the previous campaign and move further up the table, but do the bookies think they can avoid the drop?
Scroll below to find out Huddersfield’s odds to be relegated compared to last season’s relegation candidates:
Page 1 of 6